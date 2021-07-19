Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $15.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of -77.82 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9337 per share. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

