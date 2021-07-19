Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.66.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

