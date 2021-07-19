Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.
Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 31.25%.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
