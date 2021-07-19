Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by Cormorant Asset Management LP

Cormorant Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,647 shares during the period. Y-mAbs Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $37,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In related news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,177,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,767. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

