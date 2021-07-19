xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 70.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $80.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005615 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004568 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035435 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000976 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001349 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

