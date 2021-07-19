Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87. Xencor has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

