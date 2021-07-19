X-CASH Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $48,909.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

