Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 467,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,744,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,500,349. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

