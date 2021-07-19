Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $372.85 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

