Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 108,511 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,511 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

KSU opened at $266.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

