Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of F5 Networks worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $67,008,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,065. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV opened at $185.63 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.