Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $38.10 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,142 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,393.50. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $606.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $611.62. The firm has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.