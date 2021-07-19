Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $27.05 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paychex worth $27,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

