Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRWSY. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

