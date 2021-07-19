Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 4.6% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $501,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $222.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

