Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 11,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

