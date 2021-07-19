Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 11,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
