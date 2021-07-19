Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $219.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $141.21 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

