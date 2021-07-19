Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 494,847 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 652,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494,847 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.39 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.