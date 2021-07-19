WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid the pandemic-induced crisis. The consumer packaging business is benefiting from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business will gain on higher demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. The company’s Pandemic Action Plan will also boost margins. Investment in strategic capital projects will also aid growth. Weak demand in few markets due to the lingering impact of the pandemic will weigh on WestRock’s top-line performance this year. Maintenance downtime and cost inflation will impact its results in the ongoing quarter. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter have undergone negative revisions lately.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.71. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

