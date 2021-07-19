Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $946.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.