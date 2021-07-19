West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.8 days.

WFRSF opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

