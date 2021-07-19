West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.8 days.
WFRSF opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $0.93.
About West African Resources
