Wells Fargo & Company Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $99.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

NYSE:ALV opened at $90.44 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

