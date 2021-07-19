Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zeta Global (ZETA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zeta Global (NASDAQ: ZETA):

7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.92. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,440. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

In other Zeta Global news, Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,584,460.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

