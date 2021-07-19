Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zeta Global (ZETA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zeta Global (NASDAQ: ZETA):
- 7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Zeta Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.92. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,440. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.44.
In other Zeta Global news, Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,584,460.00.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.