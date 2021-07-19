Wealth Alliance Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.