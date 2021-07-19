Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,416 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,923,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.