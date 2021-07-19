Wealth Alliance Has $299,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Albany International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN opened at $82.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.22. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

