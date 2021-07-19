Wealth Alliance Has $288,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.56. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

