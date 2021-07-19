Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,921,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 28.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 183,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.7% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 100,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.22.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,442.63 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,326.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.82, a P/E/G ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

