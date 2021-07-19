Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 41.0% in June

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

WSTG opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.