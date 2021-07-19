Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 817.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $486.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

