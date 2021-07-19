Warp Finance (WARP) Hits Market Cap of $321,355.61

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $68.75 or 0.00222557 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $321,355.61 and $1,300.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

