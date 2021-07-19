Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,305 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BGR opened at $8.71 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.