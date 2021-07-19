Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $1,497,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $749,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $817,000.

BRPMU opened at $10.09 on Monday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

