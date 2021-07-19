Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $10.00 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

