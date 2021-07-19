Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.19% of IMARA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IMARA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IMARA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IMARA by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. IMARA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

