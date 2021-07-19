Walleye Capital LLC Invests $315,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $202.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

