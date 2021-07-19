Walleye Capital LLC Buys 101 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $156.84. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

