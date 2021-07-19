WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $40.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

WKME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WKME traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $29.56. 1,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,671. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

