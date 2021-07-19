Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 607,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

