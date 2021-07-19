Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

VOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $582.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

