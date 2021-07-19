Vitae Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $4.73 million and $15,310.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

