Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,819,195.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,938 shares of company stock worth $2,275,805 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.76 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

