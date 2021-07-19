Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 530.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.89.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,851. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.39. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.