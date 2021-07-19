Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 502,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,152,924. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

