Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $160.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

