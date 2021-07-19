Veritable L.P. Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

EWBC stock opened at $69.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

