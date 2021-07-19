Veritable L.P. Sells 216 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after buying an additional 2,070,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $126,696,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

LBRDK opened at $172.30 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $130.49 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.90.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

