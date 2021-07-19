Veritable L.P. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,326,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 446,331 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 196,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.20 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

