Veritable L.P. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of K opened at $64.26 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

