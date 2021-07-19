Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

