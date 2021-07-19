Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,159 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

CFR opened at $105.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

